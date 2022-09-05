Brewers OF Christian Yelich Back in Lineup Monday

According to Rotowire.com, Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich is back in the team’s lineup for Monday’s series opener against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.
Yelich returns after missing three straight games due to neck discomfort.
The 30-year-old will man his usual spot in left field and bat leadoff for manager Craig Counsell.
Yelich has appeared in 126 games for the Brew Crew in 2022, slashing .259/.360/.287 with 11 home runs, 45 RBI, 83 runs scored, and 16 stolen bases. While his power numbers have fallen off since the 2018-19 campaigns, Yelich’s 83 runs scored this season are tied for eighth in all of MLB.
Across from the former Marlin will be Rockies pitcher Ryan Feltner. In 13 starts, Feltner has posted a 2-6 record, to go along with a 5.78 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, and 58 strikeouts over 67.0 innings pitched.
The favorable road matchup makes Yelich a strong play in Monday DFS contests at his current FanDuel price of $3,700.
