Brewers OF Christian Yelich Day-to Day with Neck Discomfort
Doug Ziefel
Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports that Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich is day-to-day with a neck issue. Yelich left Thursday’s game early after his second at-bat. Brewers manager Craig Counsell said that Yelich tweaked his neck on a swing and that he may miss a few days but does not think the injury warrants any more missed time than that. Yelich’s absence is sizable as he had an excellent August, hitting .255 with three homers and 10 RBI.
Milwaukee Brewers Betting Odds
The Brewers will need Yelich in the lineup down the stretch as they’ve begun to fall behind in the race of the NL Central. However, despite selling at the deadline, Milwaukee is a team with playoff potential. The Brewers currently sit just three games out of a Wild Card spot and have a whole month to gain ground. You can bet them at +120 odds to make the playoffs on Fanduel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.