Brewers OF Christian Yelich Day-to Day with Neck Discomfort

Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports that Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich is day-to-day with a neck issue. Yelich left Thursday’s game early after his second at-bat. Brewers manager Craig Counsell said that Yelich tweaked his neck on a swing and that he may miss a few days but does not think the injury warrants any more missed time than that. Yelich’s absence is sizable as he had an excellent August, hitting .255 with three homers and 10 RBI.

Milwaukee Brewers Betting Odds

The Brewers will need Yelich in the lineup down the stretch as they’ve begun to fall behind in the race of the NL Central. However, despite selling at the deadline, Milwaukee is a team with playoff potential. The Brewers currently sit just three games out of a Wild Card spot and have a whole month to gain ground. You can bet them at +120 odds to make the playoffs on Fanduel Sportsbook.