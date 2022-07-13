Brewers Option IF Keston Hiura to Triple-A Nashville

In a corresponding move, Milwaukee has recalled right-handed reliever Connor Sadzeck.
Hiura’s demotion is somewhat surprising, as the 25-year-old had been red-hot at the plate of late. Over the past seven games, Hiura slashed .381/.480/.714 with two home runs and three RBI. That stretch had raised his overall batting line to .238/.354/.451 to go along with eight long balls and 17 RBI across 43 games. Hiura also boasts a solid .805 OPS.
As for Sadzeck, he is back in the majors for the first time since 2019. The 6’7, 235-pounder has been dominant at the Triple-A level, recording a 0.96 ERA with 35 punchouts over 28 innings. The 30-year-old will be an option out of the Brewers’ bullpen for Wednesday afternoon’s tilt against the AL Central-leading Minnesota Twins.
