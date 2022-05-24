Brewers Outfielder Hunter Renfroe to Undergo MRI on Tuesday

MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy reports that Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Hunter Renfroe will undergo an MRI on Tuesday for his injured hamstring.

Hunter Renfroe will get an MRI tomorrow. He says he doesn’t have a feel whether it will be a matter of days or something more serious. — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) May 24, 2022

Renfroe left Monday’s contest against the San Diego Padres with right hamstring discomfort. He felt the injury after scoring from first on a double in the second inning. After the game, Renfroe spoke to reporters, saying he “doesn’t have a feel whether it’ll be a matter of days or something more serious.”

Renfroe has 38 hits in 143 at-bats for 19 RBI, nine home runs, and 22 runs this season. He’s batting .266, with a .303 OBP, and a .807 OPS.

The Brewers are first in the NL Central with a 26-16 record, two games up on the St. Louis Cardinals.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Milwaukee Brewers are -134 against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday. The Brewers will send Corbin Burnes to the mound, while the Padres will hand the ball to Blake Snell.