Brewers P Brandon Woodruff Experiencing Symptoms of Raynaud's Syndrome
David.Connelly1
Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff told reporters on Friday that he is experiencing symptoms of Raynaud’s syndrome, per MLB.com’s Joe Trezza.
Brewers All-Star Brandon Woodruff confirms he is experiencing symptoms of Raynaud’s syndrome, describing numbness and cold feeling in his middle three fingers. He will not come off the IL when eligible on Sunday. The ankle sprain that landed him there, however, is fully healed.
Raynaud’s syndrome causes a lack of blood flow to the fingers leading to numbness. This news will impact Milwaukee’s hopes in the postseason and beyond as the two-time All-Star is a crucial part of their strong rotation and may be out for some time if the diagnosis is accurate.
In nine starts this season, Woodruff has a 5-3 record with a 4.74 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 43.2 innings pitched. He was placed on the injured list on May 30 due to an ankle injury and will remain there until this is sorted out. This story will be one to follow as the team and Woodruff determine the appropriate treatment and timetable for his recovery.
Milwaukee Brewers NL Central Odds
The Milwaukee Brewers are currently the favorites to win the NL Central at -185, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
