Brewers, Padres National League Best Bets for October 3

Multiple games are beginning this evening on the National League schedule, and there’s value to target in these spots. Below, you can find our best NL bets on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Arizona Diamondbacks (+200) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (-245) Total: 7 (O -128, U +104)

The Arizona Diamondbacks and Milwaukee Brewers are set to conclude their regular seasons with a three-game series from American Family Field. The D-Backs enter this matchup after they dropped two-of-three games to the San Francisco Giants, while the Brewers also lost two-of-three to the Miami Marlins, putting a significant dent in their postseason hopes. Arizona has done an excellent job of playing spoiler down the stretch and will look to continue doing so in hopes of ending the Brewers season prematurely. Entering this matchup, the Brewers trail the Philadelphia Phillies by two games for the final Wild Card position in the National League, so they need to sweep Arizona and hope the Houston Astros takes care of business against the Phillies. The D-Backs have posted a 4-6 record over their past ten games, while the Brewers are 5-5 over that same sample size.

Pitching has been a strength for both teams, but the Brew Crew still should have the edge in that department tonight. The visiting Diamondbacks are expected to send left-hander Tommy Henry to the bump, while the Brewers will be countering with right-hander Brandon Woodruff. The D-Backs lefty has posted a 3-4 record with a 5.98 ERA and 31 strikeouts, compared to Woodruff owning a 13-4 record with a 3.05 ERA and 183 punchouts. Not only has Woodruff been the much better arm, but he’s also been amongst the best pitchers in baseball over the last two months.

Woodruff has been one of the most dominant starters at home, posting an 8-0 record with a sparkling 1.98 ERA. The Brewers are sizable favorites on the moneyline at -245, which is too large to warrant consideration. However, Milwaukee’s run line odds are priced at -115, with definite value in that number.

Best Bet: Brewers run line (-115)

San Francisco Giants (+198) vs. San Diego Padres (-240) Total: 7.5 (O -108, U -112)

The San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres are set to collide for a three-game series beginning tonight from Petco Park. The Giants enter this matchup after taking two-of-three games over the weekend against the Arizona Diamondbacks, while the Padres dropped two-of-three games to the Chicago White Sox. Entering their final series of the regular season, the Padres own a one-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies for the second Wild Card position in the National League. Still, they have already clinched their respective playoff position. The Padres are somewhat limping into postseason action with a 4-6 record and will look to enter the playoffs on a winning note, while the Giants have been playing solid with an 8-2 record over that same sample size.

Pitching has been a significant strength of these two teams, but the Giants will be sending an opener to the mound, while the Padres will be countering with one of their most consistent strike throwers. The visiting Giants are expected to open with right-hander John Brebbia, while the Padres will send righty Joe Musgrove to the bump. The Giants righty has posted a 6-2 record with a 3.14 ERA and 53 strikeouts, while Musgrove is 10-7 with a 3.03 ERA and 177 punchouts. In addition, Musgrove has been flat-out dominant when pitching against the Giants this year. The veteran righty has made four starts against them, pitching 27 and 2/3 innings to the tune of a 1.30 ERA and 25 strikeouts. It’s hard to top those numbers, and he’s been remarkably consistent.

With the Padres trying to lock up the second Wild Card seed in the National League, they’ll have one of their best arms on the bump, and that should give them a sizable advantage in this matchup. The Padres are big favorites on the moneyline at -240, but that number doesn’t hold value. Even with the Giants playing well at the moment, it’s hard to get away from considering the Padres on the run line, which has a friendly price of -108.

Best Bet: Padres run line (-108)