Brewers Place Hunter Renfroe on 10-Day IL

The Milwaukee Brewers will be without a key bat in the middle of their lineup for at least the next week and a half, as Hunter Renfroe was placed on the 10-day injured list this evening. Renfroe left last night’s game after just one at-bat with hamstring discomfort. The MRI today revealed a right hammy strain that will knock the right fielder out of action.

The 30-year-old Mississippi State alum is having a solid season. Renfroe leads the team in batting average (.266) and is tied for the club’s top spot with nine home runs.

The Brew Crew is out on the west coast again tonight. Milwaukee faces the San Diego Padres looking to bounce back after a 3-2 loss in the series opener on Monday.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the visitors as -132 moneyline favorites with defending NL Cy Young award winner Corbin Burnes (1-2, 2.26 ERA) on the mound. The Padres counter with former Tampa Bay Ray Blake Snell (0-1, 7.36 ERA) looking for his first victory of the season.