Brewers Place SS Willy Adames on 10-day Injured List

Adames sprained his ankle on Sunday, sliding into home plate, keeping him out of games on Monday and Tuesday. He’ll miss at least the next seven games while on the IL. Adames has 23 hits in 130 at-bats for 24 RBI, nine home runs, and 23 runs this season. He’s hitting .208, with a .304 OBP, and a .766 OPS. Adames’s nine home runs are tied with six other players for the National League lead.
