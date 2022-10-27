Brewers President of Baseball Operations David Stearns Steps Down

The Milwaukee Brewers are undergoing a significant change to their front office. David Stearns has stepped down from his role as President of Baseball Operations and will be replaced by general manager Matt Arnold.

“This is not an easy decision for me and is something I have been wrestling with for a long time,” said Stearns. “(Owner) Mark Attanasio and I have had an open dialogue, and we both knew this day could eventually come. It has been a priority for both of us that any transition would take place while the organization is in a healthy position with solid leadership and a talented roster going forward. That is certainly the case today.”

Hired by Milwaukee in 2015, Stearns enjoyed a successful tenure, with the Brewers qualifying for the postseason four straight years (2018-21) and claiming two division titles.

With one year remaining on his contract, Stearns will stay with the team in an advisory role. That said, the 37-year-old is sure to be at the forefront of many clubs’ wish lists, including the New York Mets, who have long been rumored to be interested in acquiring Stearns’s services.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Houston Astros as odds-on World Series favorites at -190.