Brewers SP Freddy Peralta Departs Early With Shoulder Injury
Grant White
The Milwaukee Brewers’ success is premised on pitching, making Freddy Peralta’s departure from Sunday’s contest even more concerning. Peralta left in the fourth inning against the Washington Nationals with an apparent shoulder injury.
The righty threw just 59 pitches, pointing to his right shoulder as he left with manager Craig Counsell and the Brewers’ athletic trainer.
Freddy Peralta leaves the game in the third inning with an apparent injury. He pointed to behind his right shoulder before walking off with head athletic trainer Scott Barringer, Craig Counsell, and Chris Hook. 3+ innings and 59 pitches today.
Peralta was tagged for five earned runs in three-plus innings, giving up six hits and one walk, with just two strikeouts. He left the game in a 5-0 hole, which was extended to 8-0 when Brent Suter came on in relief.
Stay tuned to the Brewers’ post-game press conference for an update on Peralta’s injury status, but it may be wise to plan for a stop on the injured list for the reigning All-Star.
Milwaukee’s three-game winning streak is at risk of ending as they trail the Nats, heading into the later innings. Check out FanDuel Sportsbook for a live line on the contest.
