Brewers SP Freddy Peralta Nearing Rehab Assignment

Speaking with Bryan Dee of 620WTMJ, Milwaukee Brewers president David Stearns said starting pitcher Freddy Peralta continues to progress in his recovery from a strained right shoulder and is expected to embark on a rehab assignment “sometime within the next week.”
The injury has forced Peralta to miss the past two months, meaning multiple rehab starts are likely for the 26-year-old. Peralta resumed throwing off a mound on July 3 and is reportedly targeting a mid-August return. Before the injury, the Dominican Republic native had started eight games for the Brew Crew this season, compiling a 3-2 record to go along with a 4.42 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, and 50 strikeouts across 38.2 IP.
Headlined by NL Cy Young contender Corbin Burnes, Milwaukee’s pitching staff sits 13th in team ERA (3.84), up from last year’s mark of 3.50.
The Brewers begin their second half of the season Friday night with a matchup against the Colorado Rockies. Milwaukee is currently listed at -275 on the moneyline (courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook).
