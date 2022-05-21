Bryce Harper Back in Lineup for Philadelphia Phillies
George Kurtz
Bryce Harper will return to the lineup for the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, BaseballPress.com reports.
Harper has missed the last five games for the Phillies after receiving a PRP injection last weekend for the UCL strain in his right elbow. Harper wasn’t able to play until the soreness subsided, which usually takes a day or two, but in this case, it cost Harper five games. Harper will bat third and be the designated hitter Saturday.
It has already been announced that Harper won’t be able to play the field until maybe July due to the injury. Harper can swing a bat and hit, but he can’t throw.
Today, the Phillies will have Aaron Nola on the mound as they take on the Los Angeles Dodgers, who will have Mitch White on the bump. The Phillies are +146 (-1.5) on the run line and -126 on the money line, with an over/under of 9.5, over (-105), and under (-115). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.