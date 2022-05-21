Bryce Harper Back in Lineup for Philadelphia Phillies

Bryce Harper will return to the lineup for the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, BaseballPress.com reports.

Harper has missed the last five games for the Phillies after receiving a PRP injection last weekend for the UCL strain in his right elbow. Harper wasn’t able to play until the soreness subsided, which usually takes a day or two, but in this case, it cost Harper five games. Harper will bat third and be the designated hitter Saturday.

It has already been announced that Harper won’t be able to play the field until maybe July due to the injury. Harper can swing a bat and hit, but he can’t throw.

Today, the Phillies will have Aaron Nola on the mound as they take on the Los Angeles Dodgers, who will have Mitch White on the bump. The Phillies are +146 (-1.5) on the run line and -126 on the money line, with an over/under of 9.5, over (-105), and under (-115). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.