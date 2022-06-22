Bryce Harper Back in Phillies' Lineup Wednesday

According to EDGE Daily Lineups, Philadelphia Phillies star outfielder Bryce Harper is back in the team’s lineup for Wednesday’s contest against the Texas Rangers. Harper will serve as the club’s designated hitter and bat third. The 29-year-old returns after missing the past three games due to a blister on his left hand.

Harper, playing through a torn PCL, has been spectacular for the Phils this season, slashing .326/.391/.622 with 15 home runs, 48 RBI, and 48 runs scored in 60 games.

Across from the reigning NL MVP will be Rangers starter Jon Gray (4.27 ERA). Harper has had success against Gray in his career, going 5-17 (.294) with two home runs and two RBI. Currently listed at $4,500 on FanDuel, Harper stands out as an elite play in Wednesday DFS contests.

Philadelphia (36-33) is currently 8.5 games behind the New York Mets for first place in the NL East division.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Phillies at -148 on the moneyline.