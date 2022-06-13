Buxton, Burger Best American League Player Props June 13

There’s value on today’s MLB slate, with multiple player props to target in the American League.

Below, you can find some of tonight’s best player props to target on the MLB slate from the American League on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Byron Buxton (Twins) to Hit a Home Run (+285)

Byron Buxton has continued to be an integral part of the AL Central-leading Minnesota Twins and is coming off one of the best weeks of his season. Over his past seven games, the center fielder has hit five home runs and totaled seven RBI, combined with an incredible 1.512 OPS. There’s a lot to like about how he’s currently seeing the baseball, and he’s someone you don’t want to ignore when he’s on one of his hot streaks. Buxton becomes someone to target if you look at his play over the past week and the favorable matchup against Chris Flexen. There’s a small sample size of Buxton facing Flexen, but he’s recorded a hit in all five at-bats, paired with one home run. Buxton currently owns the highest odds in this contest to hit a home run at +285, which is a difficult number to ignore on this slate.

Jake Burger (White Sox) to Hit a Home Run (+700)

This name might not be one you’re familiar with, but the sophomore infielder has been quietly putting together a solid campaign for the Chicago White Sox. Jake Burger has a .841 OPS in 37 games and has been one of the hottest hitters in baseball over the past seven days. Burger has 24 at-bats over that sample size, putting together three home runs, an average of .417, and an OPS of 1.357. Burger has yet to have an at-bat against tonight’s Detroit Tigers starter Rony Garcia. Still, Garcia doesn’t boast scary numbers with an ERA of 4.50 on the season. Burger has better career numbers against left-handers, but there’s value for him to hit a home run against this righty at +700.

Brady Singer (Royals) to Record 6+ Strikeouts (+154)

Brady Singer has found some consistency in the Kansas City Royals rotation, and he’s starting to see that pay off. His ERA isn’t too exciting at 4.33 this season, but he has totaled 35 strikeouts over eight appearances, five of which were starts. Over the right-handers’ past three starts, he’s combined for 17 strikeouts and has gone at least five innings in each of those appearances, presenting value with his alternate strikeout prop. Singer and the Royals will go up against the San Francisco Giants, who own the 11th highest strikeout rate in baseball. If you combine that with Singer averaging 5.67 strikeouts over his past three starts, there’s a case to be made that you should consider his strikeout number of six or more tonight at +154.