Buy or Sell: Can Shohei Ohtani Win the AL MVP and AL Cy Young?
Zachary Cook
There’s a lot of buzz surrounding Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani. Can he win the AL Cy Young and AL MVP awards this season?
Whether Ohtani is on the bump or at the dish, he’s providing the baseball world with must-see TV and has put himself in the conversation to win two major awards this year.
Let’s look at how the Angels superstar matches up in the AL MVP and AL Cy Young races, along with whether it’s feasible for him to take home both this season.
AL Cy Young
This race where Ohtani will need some help, along with a solid second half to dethrone the current odds-on favorite, Tampa Bay Rays left-hander Shane McClanahan. The lefty has a 10-3 record with a 1.71 ERA and an MLB-leading 147 strikeouts.
In comparison, Ohtani is 9-4 with a 2.38 ERA and 123 strikeouts in just 83 innings. Even though McClanahan’s numbers pop more than Ohtani’s, the Angels right-hander has been near flawless over his past six starts, allowing just two earned runs in 32 and 2/3 innings.
If Ohtani hopes to make a second-half push for the AL Cy Young, he’ll also need to beat veteran Justin Verlander of the Houston Astros.
Ohtani currently owns 9.3% of tickets and 13.5% of the handle at BetMGM, with the second most money heading in his direction behind Verlander’s 16.7%.
Looking at the AL MVP discussion, Ohtani is the odds-on favorite to take home the award at -105. When you consider his success on the mound and his numbers at the plate, it’s not difficult to understand how he’s put himself in this position.
The Angels star currently owns the highest ticket and handle percentages in the AL MVP race, boasting 16.8% of tickets and 29.8% of the handle.
As a hitter this year, Ohtani has crushed 19 home runs and driven in 56 RBI, paired with a .835 OPS. Those numbers are among the top of the class in the American League, which makes sense when you consider his odds of winning the award.
Even though Aaron Judge is having a tremendous offensive season for the New York Yankees, Ohtani’s two-way success has made him the leader of the pack. Once the odds-on favorite, Judge is priced at +140 to win AL MVP. Sure, he has hit 33 home runs this season to lead MLB, but when’s the last time the 6’7 outfielder took the hill?
Ohtani has compiled a 4.9 WAR at the All-Star break, while Judge sits with a 4.4.
The most challenging piece of the equation for Ohtani is leapfrogging McClanahan and Verlander in the AL Cy Young race. In the odds for the pitching crown in the American League, Ohtani is a sizeable underdog at +700, which makes it unlikely he’ll be able to capture both awards. Still, if anyone were going to have a second half that would warrant both awards, it would be Ohtani, meaning it’s likely a bad idea to count him out for this feat.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.