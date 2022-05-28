The Los Angeles Angels had a very good start to the year, but is there value in their current price to make a run and win the American League West this season?

Mike Trout and the Angels have to at least be very encouraged with where they sit near the end of May, boasting the second-best record in the AL West at 27-18 and owning the second wild-card position in the AL. This is a big step up from what we’ve seen of them in years past, where there’s been plenty of question marks about the direction of this team with two of the game’s best players on it.

At this point in his career, Trout has only played in one postseason series where the Angels were swept by the Kansas City Royals in the 2014 ALDS.

For arguably the best players of this generation, it’s unfathomable that the Angels haven’t been able to build a successful team around him, but that might have finally changed this year.

The Angels signed Noah Syndergaard to a one-year contract in the offseason worth 21 million dollars, and that signing has been a worthwhile one to this point, where the right-hander owns a record of 4-2 with an ERA of 3.08. It’s a nice redemption story after plenty of injuries had derailed a promising career, while Shohei Ohtani, Michael Lorenzen, and Patrick Sandoval have helped solidify a surprisingly strong rotation in LA.

Los Angeles has posted the ninth-best team ERA this season at 3.45, which is a huge step up from last season when they were 22nd with a 4.69 ERA.

Taylor Ward has also been a pleasant surprise for this Angels team but is currently dealing with an injury. In 30 games, he boasts an OPS of 1.194 to go along with nine home runs.

The Houston Astros currently own the highest odds to win the AL West, where they’re sizable favorites at -250, after opening the year at -140.

The Angels have quietly crept up with a strong start to the year after opening at +375 and rising to +225. There’s definitely some value in that number, which has seen the Angels boast the highest ticket percentage in the AL West at 39%, followed by the Seattle Mariners at 34.4%. The first-place Astros own just 12.5% of tickets.

The money is also coming in on the Angels, who boast an AL West high 40.3% of the handle, with the Mariners boasting 27.3% and the Astros 25.5%.

It’s difficult to trust this Angels team because of how much they’ve disappointed in past seasons, but if there were ever one to buy into, this might be it at +225 to win the AL West.

Below you can find the odds for each team in the AL West to win the division this year from the BetMGM Sportsbook.