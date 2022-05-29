Buy or Sell: Should You Look at Paul Goldschmidt for NL MVP?

Paul Goldschmidt of the St. Louis Cardinals has quietly been one of MLB’s hottest hitters to start the season, so should you be looking at him to win NL MVP?

The four-time Gold Glove winner had a somewhat slow start to the season this year for the Cardinals but has been on an absolute tear in the month of May, quietly inserting himself into the NL MVP conversation.

Entering Sunday’s series finale for the Cardinals against the Milwaukee Brewers, St. Louis boasted a record of 26-20, which has them in the second of three Wild Card positions in the NL.

The right-handed hitter currently owns a 19-game hitting streak to go with an astounding 33-straight games in which he’s reached base safely. Goldschmidt is 36-for-79 over his 19-game hitting streak, which also includes eight home runs and 29 RBI.

These are the types of numbers that will get you involved in an MVP race, which is what’s also been evident from Manny Machado through two months of this season. The San Diego Padres infielder leads the NL MVP odds on the FanDuel Sportsbook at +250, followed by Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers at +450, and Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies at +950.

Goldschmidt currently boasts the fourth-highest odds in the NL to win the MVP award at +1200, tied with fellow first baseman Pete Alonso of the New York Mets.

In prior seasons with the Cardinals and Arizona Diamondbacks, Goldschmidt had been known as a slow starter, but that hasn’t been the case this season, which has helped propel him into the race for NL MVP.

He’s already accumulated a 2.6 WAR through 172 at-bats and has driven in 40 runs, which puts him well on pace to boast superior numbers than he did last year when he drove in 99. His career-high in home runs and RBI came in 2013 with Arizona, when he hit 36 home runs and had 125 RBI.

Goldschmidt has finished second in MVP voting in the NL twice during his 12-year career.

Betts has been red-hot for the Dodgers in May too, where he now boasts a league-leading 14 home runs and has recorded an OPS of 1.028 this season.

The Dodgers outfielder and Goldschmidt have been the biggest potential challengers for the award after Machado has cooled down of late for the Padres.

What’s very clear at this point in the season is that there are still plenty of players in the running for the NL MVP and Goldschmidt certainly presents a price that makes sense to buy in on at +1200. If he can couple his early success with his notoriously hot finishes, Goldschmidt might finally get over the hump and win his first-ever MVP Award.

Top 5 NL MVP Odds (FanDuel Sportsbook):