Can NY Mets Home Run Derby King Pete Alonso Three-Pete?
Doug Ziefel
The beautiful Chavez Ravine site of Dodger Stadium will play host to this year’s Home Run Derby. The field is star-studded with three of the best pure hitters in Ronald Acuna Jr., Juan Soto, and Jose Ramirez, all eyeing Pete Alonso’s crown. As for Alonso, he is on a mission to join the legendary Ken Griffey Jr. as the only three-time Home Run Derby Winner. However, Alonso can set himself apart from Griffey and become the only player to win three in a row.
So will we have a three-Pete? Or will a new champion be crowned?
The Case for Three-Pete Alonso
The New York Mets slugger has had a tremendous first half as he’ll enter this year’s All-Star break with 24 homers. Alonso is built for the Home Run Derby, both physically and stylistically. Standing at 6’3′” and 245 pounds, the All-Star is a powerful man who consistently hits the ball hard.
He’s in the top two percent among all Major League hitters in max exit velocity and the top ten percent in barrel rate. Alonso also has tremendous power on the pull side, which will help him in this ballpark.
Dodger Stadium is not very deep in left field, and the fence is only four feet tall when you get close to the foul pole. Historically, LA’s home park has been a place where righties get a boost on balls hit to left field. Alonso has pulled the ball 46.1 percent of the time this season, which is the highest rate of his career.
Another advantage the first baseman will have is the familiarity and skill of the pitcher throwing to him. Dave Jauss (an advisor with the Washington Nationals) was the Mets bench coach when Alonso arrived in Flushing. Jauss would throw Mets batting practice nearly every day, so the former Florida Gator was familiar with him before entering the past two Home Run Derbies. Jauss’s accuracy and the chemistry between the two paid off as Alonso has blown the field away for the past two competitions. You can see just how accurate Jauss is below.
I found this graphic to be quite remarkable. Here is the pitch spray from Alonso’s first round from BP pitcher Dave Jauss. Pretty impressive! pic.twitter.com/FkLStSyre8
With all this factored in, it’s hard not to side with Alonso here. The betting market has also taken its stance. Alonso opened earlier this week as a +300 favorite, but his odds have dropped to as low as +185 at some books. So be sure to shop around and find the best price as we root for a Three-Pete on Monday night.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.