Cardinals 1B Paul Goldschmidt Named NL MVP on Thursday

Goldschmidt won his first MVP award after posting 35 home runs, driving in 115 runs, having a .982 OPS, and scoring 106 runs in 151 games. Goldschmidt received 380 votes, while runner-up Manny Machado of the San Diego Padres finished with 291.
The Cardinals’ season ended on a disappointing note when they lost to the Philadelphia Phillies in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. Goldschmidt will be back with the Cardinals next season along with Nolan Arenado, who finished third in the MVP voting with 232 points. Arenado could’ve elected to opt out of his contract and hit the free agent market but has decided to stay in St. Louis. Arenado will remain with the Cardinals through the 2027 season.
The Cardinals are +2000 to win the World Series next season. You can find the odds for every MLB team to win the championship on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
