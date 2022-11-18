BETTING Fantasy MLB News
12:15 PM, November 18, 2022

Cardinals 1B Paul Goldschmidt Named NL MVP on Thursday

George Kurtz George Kurtz

On Thursday, Major League Baseball’s official website reported St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt was named the National League Most Valuable Player.

Goldschmidt won his first MVP award after posting 35 home runs, driving in 115 runs, having a .982 OPS, and scoring 106 runs in 151 games. Goldschmidt received 380 votes, while runner-up Manny Machado of the San Diego Padres finished with 291.

The Cardinals’ season ended on a disappointing note when they lost to the Philadelphia Phillies in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. Goldschmidt will be back with the Cardinals next season along with Nolan Arenado, who finished third in the MVP voting with 232 points. Arenado could’ve elected to opt out of his contract and hit the free agent market but has decided to stay in St. Louis. Arenado will remain with the Cardinals through the 2027 season.

