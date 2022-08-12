Cardinals 2B Nolan Gorman Not in Lineup Friday vs. Brewers

Gorman typically sits when the Cardinals face lefthanded pitching, which they will on Friday night with Eric Lauer on the mound for Milwaukee. The NL Central foes are embarking on a crucial three-game weekend series as the Cardinals hold a narrow half-game lead over the Brewers heading into Friday. The division remains up for grabs with under two months to play in the regular season.
In 2022, Gorman has posted a .242 batting average, .316 on-base percentage, and a .464 slugging rate in 65 games. He’ll likely be back in the team’s lineup on Saturday against the Brewers. Tommy Edman will take over at second base for the time being.
Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals Odds
The St. Louis Cardinals are currently -166 on the moneyline against the Milwaukee Brewers, with the total set at 7.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
