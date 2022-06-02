Cardinals 2B Nolan Gorman Out of Tonight's Lineup vs. Cubs

St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman (back) has not been listed in the team’s lineup for Thursday night’s matchup with the Chicago Cubs, per the team’s Twitter.

The first Cards – Cubs game of 2022 is finally here! pic.twitter.com/ZqTb91bSvq — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) June 2, 2022

Gorman has been simply incredible in his ten appearances for the Cardinals this season. The rookie has shown all the potential St. Louis was hoping for out of the prospect with two home runs, seven RBIs, and 21 total bases on the season. They will have to fare without the second baseman as Brendan Donovan will step into the lineup in his place.

Gorman has posted a .387 batting average, a .472 on-base percentage, and a .677 slugging rate in ten games this season. Since he was not put in the injured list, it’s likely we will see him back in the lineup within the coming days.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs Odds

The St. Louis Cardinals are currently -106 on the moneyline against the Chicago Cubs on Thursday night with the total set at 8, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.