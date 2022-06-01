Cardinals Ace Jack Flaherty Nearing Rehab Assignment
Paul Connor
St. Louis Cardinals ace Jack Flaherty continues to progress in his recovery from right shoulder inflammation.
According to Bally Sports Midwest’s Twitter, Flaherty will throw one more bullpen session on Thursday before starting a rehab assignment.
Marmol says Flaherty will throw a bullpen tomorrow and then likely the next step would be a rehab assignment: "Jack felt good after his live BP yesterday. He woke up this morning and recovery has been really good so we'll take that next step." #STLCardspic.twitter.com/WST1ItqKCh
The 26-year-old threw live batting practice on Tuesday, which went well. Speaking with reporters, Cards manager Oliver Marmol said, “Jack felt good after his live BP yesterday. He woke up this morning, and recovery has been really good, so we’ll take that next step.”
Flaherty has yet to pitch this season and remains without a clear timetable for his return. He has proven very effective when healthy, compiling a 3.22 ERA and 1.06 WHIP across 17 starts last season. Fantasy managers would be wise to hold onto Flaherty in the hopes he can provide some mid-to-late season value.
St. Louis is currently in action against the San Diego Padres. You can find the live lines for that contest over on FanDuel Sportsbook.
