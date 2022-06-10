Baseball BETTING Fantasy MLB News
03:42 PM, June 10, 2022

Cardinals Activate OF Dylan Carlson Off IL

Doug Ziefel

The St. Louis Cardinals activated outfielder Dylan Carlson off the injured list before Friday’s game. Carlson has not played since May 21 after suffering a hamstring injury. However, Carlson will return to full-time duty in the outfield. During his rehab stint in Double-A, Carlson didn’t miss a beat. In four minor league games, he went 5 for 13 with one homer and four RBI. 

If Carlson can regain his pre-injury form, he could significantly boost the Cardinals amidst a tight divisional race with the Milwaukee Brewers. Carlson was hitting .314 with a .837 OPS in May. 

St. Louis Cardinals Divisional Odds

Carlson’s return will only aid the Cardinals in their pursuit of an NL Central title. They sit a half-game behind the Brewers but are +155 to win the division. Those odds have great value when you consider each team’s direction. 