Cardinals Activate OF Dylan Carlson Off IL

The St. Louis Cardinals activated outfielder Dylan Carlson off the injured list before Friday’s game. Carlson has not played since May 21 after suffering a hamstring injury. However, Carlson will return to full-time duty in the outfield. During his rehab stint in Double-A, Carlson didn’t miss a beat. In four minor league games, he went 5 for 13 with one homer and four RBI.
If Carlson can regain his pre-injury form, he could significantly boost the Cardinals amidst a tight divisional race with the Milwaukee Brewers. Carlson was hitting .314 with a .837 OPS in May.
St. Louis Cardinals Divisional Odds
Carlson’s return will only aid the Cardinals in their pursuit of an NL Central title. They sit a half-game behind the Brewers but are +155 to win the division. Those odds have great value when you consider each team’s direction.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.