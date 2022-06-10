Cardinals C Yadier Molina Not in Lineup vs. Reds on Friday

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is not in the team’s lineup for Friday’s matchup against the Cincinnati Reds, per the team’s Twitter.

It’s unclear whether this is simply a performance-based move or if Molina is dealing with an injury. His replacement, Andrew Knizner, is putting up similar numbers as the two have split time behind the plate all season. This game is the third straight that manager Oliver Marmol has gone with Knizner. It’s worth wondering if Knizner has won over most of the share at catcher in the lineup.

In 34 games this season, Molina has posted a .226 batting average, .238 on-base percentage, and a .315 slugging rate. As for Knizner, he’s notched a .214 batting average, .300 on-base percentage, and .281 slugging rate.

Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals Odds

The St. Louis Cardinals are currently -142 on the moneyline against the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night, with the total set at 8, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.