Cardinals, Dodgers National League Best Bets for September 13

Multiple games are beginning this evening on the National League schedule, and there’s value to target in these spots. Below, you can find our best NL bets on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Milwaukee Brewers (+160) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (-190) Total: 7.5 (O -110, U -110)

The Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals will kick off a two-game series tonight from Busch Stadium. The Brewers enter this matchup after winning two-of-three games against the Cincinnati Reds, while the Cardinals were victorious in two of three against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Cardinals currently lead the NL Central by eight games over the Brewers, and if Milwaukee has any hopes of staying in this divisional race, they’ll likely need to sweep this mini-series. The Brewers have won two straight games and own a 6-4 record over their past ten contests, while the Cardinals have also won a pair of games in a row and are 7-3 over that same stretch. The most significant gap between these two teams besides the one in the standings is their run differential, with the Cardinals sitting at +128 compared to the Brewers at just +25.

Pitching has been a strength for both these clubs in September. Still, it’s interesting to note that the Brewers will go with a bullpen game in this series opener, while the Cardinals will turn to their prized trade deadline acquisition. The Brew Crew are expected to open with Matt Bush, while the Cards will counter with left-hander Jordan Montgomery. It’s unlikely you see Bush pitch more than an inning in this contest, but the right-hander owns a 2-2 record with a 3.23 ERA and 69 strikeouts, while Montgomery is 8-3 with a 3.08 ERA and 135 strikeouts. The Cards lefty has already faced the Brewers, throwing six shutout innings while allowing just four hits. It’s hard to see the Cardinals not having an edge in this opener.

The Cardinals have been a dominant team at home, with a 47-24 record, while the Brewers are 36-39 as the visitors. With the Brewers going with a bullpen game, it’s easy to trust what Montgomery and the Cardinals offer. Therefore, looking towards the plus-money value of the Cardinals’ run line makes sense at +110.

Best Bet: Cardinals run line (+110)

Los Angeles Dodgers (-205) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (+172) Total: 7.5 (O -120, U -102)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to visit the Arizona Diamondbacks for Game 2 of a three-game series tonight from Chase Field. The Dodgers opened the series last night with a dominant 6-0 victory and have continued to demonstrate why the team is listed as World Series favorites. The visiting Dodgers enter this matchup with three straight wins and a 7-3 record over their past ten, while the Diamondbacks are 4-6 over that same stretch. The 31-game gap in the standings between these two teams is noteworthy as the Dodgers continue to own a nine-game lead in the National League for the number one seed. With World Series aspirations or bust, the Dodgers should continue playing for the top overall seed, and it’s unlikely you see them take their foot off the peddle, even with an easier matchup.

Pitching should take center stage, expecting to feature two of the higher quality arms in the National League. The visiting Dodgers are expected to send legendary left-hander Clayton Kershaw to the bump, while the Diamondbacks will counter with right-hander Merrill Kelly. The Dodgers lefty has posted a 7-3 record with a 2.62 ERA and 102 strikeouts, while Kelly is 12-5 with a 2.94 ERA and 147 punchouts. Both starters have been highly effective for their respective clubs, and it’s easy to understand why there’s a low total set at 7.5.

It’s hard to see the D-Backs scoring many runs off Kershaw, while Kelly has been dominant of late and should also inspire confidence. Targeting the total of 7.5 and the under makes a lot of sense, currently priced at -102.

Best Bet: Under 7.5 (-102)