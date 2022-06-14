Cardinals' Jack Flaherty Will Start Wednesday vs. Pirates

The St. Louis Cardinals will have a key member of their starting rotation back on Wednesday. Jack Flaherty will be on the mound for the Cards series finale against the Pittsburgh Pirates, according to St. Louis beat writer for MLB.com John Denton.

Jack Flaherty will start for the #STLCards on Wednesday. — John Denton (@JohnDenton555) June 14, 2022

Flaherty will skip his final minor league rehab start for Triple-A Memphis as he returns to the big leagues after having shoulder surgery in the offseason. The Card’s hurler will pitch in an MLB game for the first time this season after a rough go since 2020.

Flaherty has been saddled with injuries the past few years that have limited his growth. The 26-year-old pitched just 111 innings in 2020 and 2021 combined. Flaherty went 9-2 last year with a 3.22 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, and .199 opponents batting average.

