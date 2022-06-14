Cardinals' Jack Flaherty Will Start Wednesday vs. Pirates
joecervenka
The St. Louis Cardinals will have a key member of their starting rotation back on Wednesday. Jack Flaherty will be on the mound for the Cards series finale against the Pittsburgh Pirates, according to St. Louis beat writer for MLB.com John Denton.
Jack Flaherty will start for the #STLCards on Wednesday.
Flaherty will skip his final minor league rehab start for Triple-A Memphis as he returns to the big leagues after having shoulder surgery in the offseason. The Card’s hurler will pitch in an MLB game for the first time this season after a rough go since 2020.
Flaherty has been saddled with injuries the past few years that have limited his growth. The 26-year-old pitched just 111 innings in 2020 and 2021 combined. Flaherty went 9-2 last year with a 3.22 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, and .199 opponents batting average.
The Cardinals continue their series with the Pirates in a day-night doubleheader today. FanDuel Sportsbook has a live line on Game 1, or you can lock in for Game 2, where St. Louis is -205 on the moneyline.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.