Cardinals, Marlins National League Best Bets for June 10

There are multiple games tonight to cover on the National League schedule, and there’s definite value to target in these spots.

Below, you can find both games from the National League and some of our best bets on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cincinnati Reds (+116) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (-134) Total: 8 (O-106, U-114)

The St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds will begin their three-game set from Busch Stadium on Friday. The Cards entered this contest after being swept by the Tampa Bay Rays, while the Reds split a four-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks. St. Louis sits 0.5-games back of the Milwaukee Brewers for the top spot in the NL Central. The first pitching matchup features Luis Castillo of the Reds taking on Andre Pallante of the Cardinals. Castillo has been his usual consistent self, posting a 2-3 record with a 3.55 ERA and 34 strikeouts, while Pallante has been used out of the bullpen for most of the season, going 1-0 with an ERA of 1.23 and 20 strikeouts. The Cardinals already took two-of-three games from the Reds earlier this season, and in those victories, both were by multiple runs. That presents an area you should be able to target for St. Louis tonight, who’s had success against the Reds’ right-hander in the past. The Cardinals currently own odds of -134 on the moneyline and +150 on the run line, and that run line price looks appetizing.

Best Bet: Cardinals run line (+150)

Miami Marlins (+136) vs. Houston Astros (-162) Total: 8 (O-104, U-118)

The Miami Marlins will visit Houston for a three-game series with the Astros. The Marlins are coming off a sweep over the Washington Nationals, while the Astros own a 7-3 record over their past ten. The Astros lead the AL West by a sizeable nine games, while the Marlins are 4.5-games back of a wild card position in the National League. Tonight’s opening pitching matchup is expected to be Pablo Lopez of the Marlins and Luis Garcia of the Astros. Lopez has been tremendous to start the season, owning a 4-2 record with a 2.18 ERA and 67 strikeouts, while Garica has been good for the Astros, posting a 3-4 record with a 3.07 ERA and 53 strikeouts. Lopez has been able to give this Miami team a decent start every fifth day, and with the Marlins’ momentum, there’s reason to believe you should like their plus-money price. The Marlins currently sit at +136 on the moneyline.

Best Bet: Marlins moneyline (+136)