Cardinals' Nolan Arenado OUT vs. Rays Tonight

The St. Louis Cardinals will be without one of their top bats in the middle of the order when they continue their series with the Tampa Bay Rays in Florida this evening. Nolan Arenado will take a seat tonight after batting third and patrolling the hot corner in last night’s series opener. The former Colorado Rockie was hit in the leg by a pitch on Tuesday night, but it remains to be seen if that is the reason he’s not in Wednesday’s starting lineup.
The 31-year-old is putting together another solid season. Arenado sports a .829 OPS to go along with 10 home runs, 39 RBI, and 25 runs scored.
Brendan Donovan will attempt to fill Arenado’s shoes as the rookie will play third and bat fifth tonight against Corey Kluber (2-2, 3.73 ERA) and the Rays. Donovan has been all over the diamond this year, seeing time at first, second, third, short, as well as left and right field. He’s hit .306 in 98 at-bats this year.
FanDuel Sportsbook. has the Cardinals as +124 moneyline underdogs with Packy Naughton (0-1, 3.09 ERA) on the mound.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.