Cardinals' Nolan Arenado OUT vs. Rays Tonight

The St. Louis Cardinals will be without one of their top bats in the middle of the order when they continue their series with the Tampa Bay Rays in Florida this evening. Nolan Arenado will take a seat tonight after batting third and patrolling the hot corner in last night’s series opener. The former Colorado Rockie was hit in the leg by a pitch on Tuesday night, but it remains to be seen if that is the reason he’s not in Wednesday’s starting lineup.

The 31-year-old is putting together another solid season. Arenado sports a .829 OPS to go along with 10 home runs, 39 RBI, and 25 runs scored.

Brendan Donovan will attempt to fill Arenado’s shoes as the rookie will play third and bat fifth tonight against Corey Kluber (2-2, 3.73 ERA) and the Rays. Donovan has been all over the diamond this year, seeing time at first, second, third, short, as well as left and right field. He’s hit .306 in 98 at-bats this year.

