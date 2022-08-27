Cardinals P Ryan Helsley Activated Off Paternity List

The St. Louis Cardinals have activated Ryan Helsley from the paternity list, the Cardinals’ official website reports.

We have made the following roster moves: 3B Nolan Arenado – Placed on Paternity Leave INF/OF Juan Yepez – Recalled from Memphis (AAA) RHP Ryan Helsley – Activated from Restricted List LHP Packy Naughton – Optioned to Memphis (AAA) — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) August 26, 2022

It was initially thought that Helsley would return to the team at the beginning of the week after the birth of his first child, but he asked and received permission from the team to stay away for a few extra days to take care of his family.

Helsley has taken over the closer role for the Cardinals this season. He has saved 12 of 15 opportunities, a 0.91 ERA, 0.66 WHIP, and 72 strikeouts in 49.2 innings pitched. However, the Cardinals didn’t need him Friday as the Atlanta Braves hammered them.