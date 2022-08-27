Cardinals P Ryan Helsley Activated Off Paternity List

It was initially thought that Helsley would return to the team at the beginning of the week after the birth of his first child, but he asked and received permission from the team to stay away for a few extra days to take care of his family.
Helsley has taken over the closer role for the Cardinals this season. He has saved 12 of 15 opportunities, a 0.91 ERA, 0.66 WHIP, and 72 strikeouts in 49.2 innings pitched. However, the Cardinals didn’t need him Friday as the Atlanta Braves hammered them.
The Cardinals will look to even up their series versus the Braves with ex-Yankee Jordan Montgomery on the bump. Montgomery has been nothing short of outstanding for the Cards since being acquired. Charlie Morton of the Braves will oppose Montgomery. The Cardinals are -170 (+1.5) on the run line and -102 on the money line, with an over/under of 7.5, over (-106), and under (-114). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
