Cardinals, Padres Total National League Best Bets for June 23

There are multiple games today beginning this afternoon on the National League schedule, and there’s value to target in these spots.

Below, you can find both games from the National League and some of our best bets on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

St. Louis Cardinals (-102) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (-116) Total: 9 (O-122, U+100)

The St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers will conclude their four-game series from American Family Field this afternoon. The Brewers opened the series with a victory, but the Cardinals responded with two straight, including a tight 5-4 win last night. The Cards have notoriously struggled against Corbin Burnes, the Brewers’ Game 1 starter, but got back on track with two solid offensive performances. The Cardinals have yet to face tonight’s Milwaukee starter, but there’s a lot to like with how they match up with him as they look to take the series. Today’s contest features Dakota Hudson of the Cardinals taking on Jason Alexander of the Brewers. After missing most of last year, Hudson has had a good year, posting a 5-3 record with a 3.31 ERA and 39 strikeouts. The Brewers rookie right-hander has a 1-0 record with a 2.42 ERA and eight strikeouts in four big-league starts. Hudson has been relatively effective in prior starts against the Brewers, while the Cardinals shouldn’t have an issue putting up runs on the young Milwaukee pitcher. With that in mind, there’s likely some value with the visitors at -102 on the moneyline.

Best Bet: Cardinals moneyline (-102)

Philadelphia Phillies (+126) vs. San Diego Padres (-148) Total: 7 (O-124, U+102)

The Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres will kick off a four-game series tonight from Petco Park. The Phillies played some good baseball in June before being swept by the Texas Rangers in a two-game series and losing three straight overall. Philadelphia’s offense has gone stagnant over their past four games, which doesn’t bode well for them in this matchup. The opening pitching matchup in this series is expected to feature Ranger Suarez of the Phillies taking on Joe Musgrove of the Padres. Suarez has been mediocre, with a 5-4 record and a 4.43 ERA, while Musgrove has been dominant with an 8-0 record and a 1.59 ERA. Even with Suarez’s numbers, he’s been more consistent over his past four starts, where he’s allowed three earned runs or less in those appearances. With how good Musgrove has looked this year for the Padres, it’s hard to see a struggling Phillies’ offense solving him. With that in mind, there should be some value in targeting the total tonight at seven. There’s reason to believe this could be a low-scoring affair, and with plus-money on the under at +102, this is where you should side your action.

Best Bet: Under 7 (+102)