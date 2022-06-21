St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (rest) is not in the team’s lineup for Tuesday’s matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers, per the team’s Twitter.

Jack gets the start in Milwaukee! pic.twitter.com/O4iShwiYGc — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) June 21, 2022

Goldschmidt is having yet another strong season at the plate. The six-time All-Star is currently the favorite to win National League MVP on the FanDuel Sportsbook. He is leading the NL in a myriad of stats including hits, batting average, on-base percentage, OPS, OPS+, and total bases. It’s well-deserved rest for Goldy as the Cardinals will look to bounce back from Monday’s loss to the Brewers. St. Louis hopes to get back on level terms with Milwaukee in the NL Central with a victory on Tuesday night.

In 66 games this season, Goldschmidt has posted a .339 batting average, .417 on-base percentage, and .614 slugging rate.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers Odds

The St. Louis Cardinals are currently -120 against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night with the total set at 9, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.