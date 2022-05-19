Cardinals-Pirates: How to Watch, Stream & Bet Apple TV's 'Friday Night Baseball'
zackcooksports@gmail.com
The St Louis Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates will begin a three-game weekend series Friday night from PNC Park. The series will kick off with Adam Wainwright of the Cardinals, taking on Zach Thompson of the Pirates.
The Pirates haven’t gotten off to a banner start this season, but they’ve also been better than a lot of people expected, even with them sitting multiple games under .500.
The Cardinals have much higher expectations this year in what is expected to be Wainwright’s final MLB season. The veteran right-hander has been consistent again atop the Cardinals rotation through one month of the schedule.
When and Where is Cardinals-Pirates?
Cardinals: 20-17 | Pirates: 16-21 Date: 05/20/2022 | First Pitch: 6:35 PM ET Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania | Stadium: PNC Park
How to Watch Cardinals-Pirates?
TV: Apple TV+ | Live Stream: Apple TV App Announcers: Melanie Newman, Chris Young, Hannah Keyser, and Brooke Fletcher
You can watch the game by launching the Apple+ app or on the MLB.TV app. If you don’t have an Apple ID, you can create one at Apple.com. For more information, go to MLB.com.
How to Bet Cardinals-Pirates
In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, run line, and game total, there are several bets offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Will the Cardinals Offense Find Consistency?
You know what you’re going to get from Wainwright who has a 4-3 record and an ERA of 3.35 this season, which included six innings of shutout baseball in their season opener against these Pirates. The Cardinals rotation has been the most successful part of their season to date, but questions remain about their offense. When will they get hot and find more consistency from top to bottom in their batting order?
Cardinals Projected Lineup:
2B Tommy Edman
SS Brendan Donovan
1B Paul Goldschmidt
3B Nolan Arenado
DH Juan Yepez
RF Dylan Carlson
LF Tyler O’Neill
CF Harrison Bader
C Yadier Molina
Starting Pitcher: Adam Wainwright
When will the Pirates Solve the Cardinals?
The Cardinals have found a lot of success over the Pirates in recent years, and took two-of-three games to start the season against them. Daniel Vogelbach has had an impact against St Louis in years past, albeit in different uniforms, but the big-slugger has an OPS of .810 this season and has gotten off to a sold start in the middle of the Pirates order.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.