Cardinals-Pirates: How to Watch, Stream & Bet Apple TV's 'Friday Night Baseball'

The St Louis Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates will begin a three-game weekend series Friday night from PNC Park. The series will kick off with Adam Wainwright of the Cardinals, taking on Zach Thompson of the Pirates.

The Pirates haven’t gotten off to a banner start this season, but they’ve also been better than a lot of people expected, even with them sitting multiple games under .500.

The Cardinals have much higher expectations this year in what is expected to be Wainwright’s final MLB season. The veteran right-hander has been consistent again atop the Cardinals rotation through one month of the schedule.

When and Where is Cardinals-Pirates?

Cardinals: 20-17 | Pirates: 16-21

Date: 05/20/2022 | First Pitch: 6:35 PM ET

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania | Stadium: PNC Park

How to Watch Cardinals-Pirates?

TV: Apple TV+ | Live Stream: Apple TV App

Announcers: Melanie Newman, Chris Young, Hannah Keyser, and Brooke Fletcher

You can watch the game by launching the Apple+ app or on the MLB.TV app. If you don’t have an Apple ID, you can create one at Apple.com. For more information, go to MLB.com.

How to Bet Cardinals-Pirates

In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, run line, and game total, there are several bets offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Will the Cardinals Offense Find Consistency?

You know what you’re going to get from Wainwright who has a 4-3 record and an ERA of 3.35 this season, which included six innings of shutout baseball in their season opener against these Pirates. The Cardinals rotation has been the most successful part of their season to date, but questions remain about their offense. When will they get hot and find more consistency from top to bottom in their batting order?

Cardinals Projected Lineup:

2B Tommy Edman

SS Brendan Donovan

1B Paul Goldschmidt

3B Nolan Arenado

DH Juan Yepez

RF Dylan Carlson

LF Tyler O’Neill

CF Harrison Bader

C Yadier Molina

Starting Pitcher: Adam Wainwright

When will the Pirates Solve the Cardinals?

The Cardinals have found a lot of success over the Pirates in recent years, and took two-of-three games to start the season against them. Daniel Vogelbach has had an impact against St Louis in years past, albeit in different uniforms, but the big-slugger has an OPS of .810 this season and has gotten off to a sold start in the middle of the Pirates order.

Pirates Projected Lineup:

3B Ke’Bryan Hayes

CF Bryan Reynolds

2B Michael Chavis

DH Daniel Vogelbach

SS Rodolfo Castro

RF Diego Castillo

1B Yoshitomo Tsutsugo

C Tyler Heineman

LF Jack Suwinski

Starting Pitcher: Zach Thompson