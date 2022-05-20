Cardinals-Pirates: How to Watch, Stream & Bet Peacocks' 'Sunday Leadoff'

The St. Louis Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates will finish a three-game weekend series beginning at 11:35 a.m. ET from PNC Park. The series will conclude with Miles Mikolas of the Cardinals taking on Bryse Wilson of Pittsburgh.

Mikolas has had a good start to the season, posting a 3-2 record with 1.68 ERA and 36 strikeouts. The Cardinals right-hander has already made one start this season against the Pirates on April 9, which saw him pitch just 3.2 innings and allow a pair of runs.

When and Where is Cardinals-Pirates?

Cardinals: 20-18 | Pirates: 16-21

Date: Sunday, May 22, 2022 | First Pitch: 11:35 a.m. ET

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania | Stadium: PNC Park

How to Watch Cardinals-Pirates?

TV: Peacock | Live Stream: Peacock TV App

Announcers: Jason Benetti, Steve Stone, and Kevin Youkilis

You can watch the game by launching the Peacock app or by using the link here to see if it’s available in your region.

How to Bet Cardinals-Pirates

In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, run line, and game total, several more bets are offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Will the Infusion of Young Talent Spark Cardinals?

Before the weekend series with the Pittsburgh Pirates, the St Louis Cardinals announced that top-prospects Nolan Gorman and Matthew Liberatore were called up from the minors. Brendan Donovan and Juan Yepez have already infiltrated the Cardinals’ lineup and provided a spark, but will Gorman playing every day at the major league level help get this offense going for more than a handful of games?

Cardinals Projected Lineup:

SS Tommy Edman

2B Nolan Gorman

1B Paul Goldschmidt

3B Nolan Arenado

DH Juan Yepez

RF Dylan Carlson

LF Corey Dickerson

CF Harrison Bader

C Yadier Molina

Starting Pitcher: Miles Mikolas

Can the Pirates Find Success Against Slumping Cardinals?

The Cardinals enter this series having lost three of four games vs. the New York Mets, and you can bet that Pittsburgh will want St. Louis to continue struggling. The Pirates lost two of three games against the Cardinals to begin their season, and they’ll be looking for payback this weekend at home.

Pirates Projected Lineup:

3B Ke’Bryan Hayes

CF Bryan Reynolds

2B Michael Chavis

DH Daniel Vogelbach

SS Rodolfo Castro

RF Diego Castillo

1B Yoshitomo Tsutsugo

C Tyler Heineman

LF Jack Suwinski

Starting Pitcher: Bryse Wilson