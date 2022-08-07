Cardinals Rookie Juan Yepez Embarks on Rehab Assignment

St. Louis Cardinals rookie sensation Juan Yepez is nearing a return to action, as John Denton confirmed that the 24-year-old will embark on a rehab assignment later this week. Yepez is scheduled to start on Tuesday for Triple-A Memphis, where he’ll play first base and work through a throwing program as he gears up for a return to the major league squad.

#STLCards rookie Juan Yepez (right forearm strain) will go on a Minor League Rehab Assignment with the Triple-A @memphisredbirds starting Tuesday. He’ll DH and play 1B as he works through a throwing program. Before he returns to STL, he’ll play RF and test his throwing arm. — John Denton (@JohnDenton555) August 7, 2022

Yepez has had a warm welcome to the league, posting a .758 on-base plus slugging percentage and 0.6 Wins Above Replacement, thanks in part to his 11 home runs, 27 runs batted in, and 24 runs scored. There’s no clear timetable for when he’s expected to return to the lineup, although Yepez will take over his usual spot in right field.

Lars Nootbaar has been patrolling the nine-spot in Yepez’s absence but will revert to a bench role upon his return.

The Cardinals are in the thick of the playoff race in the National League, and a fully healthy roster makes them a tough out in a seven-game series. That’s reflected in their World Series price at FanDuel Sportsbook, with the Cards currently lined at +3300, the seventh-best on the board.