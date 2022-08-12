Cardinals SP Jack Flaherty Takes First Step in Return
Doug Ziefel
St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty made his first rehab start with Triple-A Memphis on Thursday. Unfortunately, it did not go well as he allowed three earned runs on four hits in just one inning. However, results are not all that important in rehab appearances. The real news is that his fastball velocity is where it should be, and he felt good afterward. This attempt will be Flaherty’s second return from a shoulder injury. He made his season debut in June but would only make three starts before having to go back on the shelf.
St. Louis Cardinals Betting Odds
The St. Louis Cardinals are currently in a tight race for the NL Central with the Milwaukee Brewers. These two teams are very even and will likely be neck and neck till Flaherty can return in September. Right now, you can bet the Cardinals to win the NL Central at -160 odds on Fanduel Sportsbook. It might be a good idea as their odds will increase when their ace comes back.
