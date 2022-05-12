Cardinals Starter Adam Wainwright Could Return This Weekend
Tyler Mason
MLB.com’s John Denton reports that Adam Wainwright will likely start for the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday.
#STLCards are still listing Sunday’s starting pitcher as TBA, but that was prior to RHP Adam Wainwright clearing MLB protocols (two negative tests and no symptoms). Wainwright is currently throwing a bullpen off the mound, potentially putting him on target for Sunday.
Wainwright tested positive for COVID-19 on May 6 but has since cleared the league’s health and safety protocols.
After testing positive, he took to Twitter to let his followers know how he was doing, writing, “Just, so everyone knows, I feel great. 100%, with zero symptoms. Out of an abundance of caution and following MLB protocols, I have to test negative twice before I can return. Which we’re hoping is very soon. Thanks for thinking about me!”
Wainwright threw a bullpen session on Thursday and could be ready as early as the weekend. The Cardinals have not named a starter for Sunday’s game against the San Francisco Giants, so it seems like an opportune time to hand the ball to him. This season, Wainwright has three wins and three losses in six starts. He has a 3.18 ERA, a 1.29 WHIP, and 28 strikeouts in 34 innings.
St. Louis is second in the NL Central with a 17-13 record, two games back of the Milwaukee Brewers.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.