Cardinals Top Prospect Nolan Gorman to Debut Friday

Gorman was called up Thursday by the Cardinals, who subsequently placed outfielder Tyler O’Neill (right shoulder impingement) on the 10-day injured list.
The 22-year-old is expected to start at second base.
Drafted 19th overall by St. Louis in 2018, Gorman has shown tremendous power this year in Triple-A Memphis, leading all players in home runs with 15 in just 34 games.
In addition to his home run hitting prowess, the Arizona native has also posted a .308 average, with 19 extra-base hits, 23 runs batted in, and a 1.044 OPS.
Gorman’s first major league at-bat will come against Pirates right-hander Zach Thompson. Thompson has started seven games for Pittsburgh this season, compiling a 2-3 record, with a 5.47 ERA and 22 strikeouts over 26 innings.
Notable props for Gorman include +530 to hit a home run and -240 to record a hit.
