Cardinals Top Prospect Nolan Gorman to Debut Friday

According to Katie Woo of The Athletic, top prospect Nolan Gorman will make his MLB debut Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Gorman was called up Thursday by the Cardinals, who subsequently placed outfielder Tyler O’Neill (right shoulder impingement) on the 10-day injured list.

The 22-year-old is expected to start at second base.

Drafted 19th overall by St. Louis in 2018, Gorman has shown tremendous power this year in Triple-A Memphis, leading all players in home runs with 15 in just 34 games.

In addition to his home run hitting prowess, the Arizona native has also posted a .308 average, with 19 extra-base hits, 23 runs batted in, and a 1.044 OPS.

Gorman’s first major league at-bat will come against Pirates right-hander Zach Thompson. Thompson has started seven games for Pittsburgh this season, compiling a 2-3 record, with a 5.47 ERA and 22 strikeouts over 26 innings.

Notable props for Gorman include +530 to hit a home run and -240 to record a hit.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Cardinals at -152 on the moneyline.