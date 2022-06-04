Cardinals Will Be Without Dylan Carlson Until Next Weekend

Dylan Carlson isn’t expected to be activated off of the injured list until next weekend, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

#STLCards Manager Oliver Marmol doubts that RF Dylan Carlson (hamstring) or LF Tyler O’Neill (right shoulder impingement) will be ready in time join the MLB squad in Tampa (Tues-Thurs). Both were at DH last night in the Minors. They will progress to playing the OF this weekend. — John Denton (@JohnDenton555) June 4, 2022

Carlson has been on the IL since May 22 due to a hamstring injury and started his rehab assignment Friday, going 0-3 with a strikeout. He was the designated hitter Friday and will be expected to play the outfield before any activation is possible. Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol stated that he doesn’t believe Carlson will be ready when the team plays versus the Tampa Bay Rays midweek.

Tyler O’Neill, who is on the IL with a shoulder injury, also started his rehab assignment Friday and, like Carlson, is not expected to return to the team until next weekend.

