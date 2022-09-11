Cards' Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado Out vs. Pirates
Grant White
With a comfortable 8.0 game lead atop the NL Central, the St. Louis Cardinals are using Sunday’s series finale as an opportunity to rest two of their key players. First baseman Paul Goldschmidt and third baseman Nolan Arenado are riding the pine as the Cardinals go for the series win.
Goldschmidt and Arenado have been tentpoles for the Cards this season. The duo leads St. Louis in most offensive categories, ranking first and second in on-base plus slugging percentage, home runs, and runs batted in.
With their regulars on the bench, the Cardinals are starting Albert Pujols at first and Brendan Donovan at the hot corner. Donovan has been swinging a hot stick recently, posting a .700 slugging percentage over the past week.
The betting market at FanDuel Sportsbook favors St. Louis, installing them as -164 favorites ahead of first pitch, with the total set at 7.5. Check them out for a live line on the contest.
