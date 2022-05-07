Carlos Correa Out of Saturday's Lineup for Minnesota Twins
George Kurtz
Overview
Carlos Correa is out of the starting lineup Saturday for the Minnesota Twins, the BaseballPress.com reports.
It looks like the Twins and Correa escaped serious injury here as it was initially thought that Correa had suffered a broken finger that would require a stint on the injured list, but now he is just considered to be day to day. Correa sustained the injury when he was hit by a pitch during the game Thursday. The Twins promoted one of their top prospects, Royce Lewis, on Friday. He picked up his first MLB hit Friday and is playing shortstop and batting ninth Saturday.
Correa was a top prize for the Twins during free agency but can opt-out of his contract after the season should he want to do so. This season, Correa has gotten off to an okay start with two home runs, 11 RBI, with a .255 average in 24 games.
The Twins will activate Sonny Gray from the IL to start Saturday versus the Athletics. He will be up against James Kaprielian. The Twins are +112 (-1.5) on the run line and -196 on the money line, with an over/under of 7.5, over (-115), and under (-105). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.