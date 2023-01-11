Carlos Correa Passes Physical, Officially Rejoins Twins
Paul Connor
According to cbssports.com, star shortstop Carlos Correa has passed his physical and will officially rejoin the Minnesota Twins on a six-year, $200 million contract. The deal can reach as high as $270 million with vesting options. Minnesota is expected to make a formal announcement on Wednesday.
It’s been a wild offseason for Correa, who saw long-term agreements with the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets fall through over concerns about his surgically repaired right ankle. The 28-year-old appeared in 136 games for the Twins last season, slashing .291/.366/.467 with 22 home runs, 64 RBI, and a .833 OPS before opting out of his contract.
A former first-overall pick, Correa previously spent seven years as a member of the Houston Astros, helping the team win a World Series title in 2017 and earning two All-Star game selections.
With Correa back in the fold, Minnesota will look to improve upon last year’s disappointing mark of 78-84, eight games behind the AL Central-winning Cleveland Guardians.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.