BETTING Fantasy MLB News
11:14 AM, January 11, 2023

Carlos Correa Passes Physical, Officially Rejoins Twins

Paul Connor Paul Connor

According to cbssports.com, star shortstop Carlos Correa has passed his physical and will officially rejoin the Minnesota Twins on a six-year, $200 million contract. The deal can reach as high as $270 million with vesting options. Minnesota is expected to make a formal announcement on Wednesday.

It’s been a wild offseason for Correa, who saw long-term agreements with the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets fall through over concerns about his surgically repaired right ankle. The 28-year-old appeared in 136 games for the Twins last season, slashing .291/.366/.467 with 22 home runs, 64 RBI, and a .833 OPS before opting out of his contract. 

A former first-overall pick, Correa previously spent seven years as a member of the Houston Astros, helping the team win a World Series title in 2017 and earning two All-Star game selections.

With Correa back in the fold, Minnesota will look to improve upon last year’s disappointing mark of 78-84, eight games behind the AL Central-winning Cleveland Guardians.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Twins at +4000 odds to win the 2023 World Series.