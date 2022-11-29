Carlos Santana Inking 1-Year Deal with Pirates is Official
joecervenka
A veteran slugger will join his fifth team in five years next season. Carlos Santana’s one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates was made official today after the news broke on Saturday. The single-year pact will see the Dominican switch hitter make $6.7 million next year, a substantial haircut from his $9 million 2022 salary.
Santana spent last season split between the Kansas City Royals and Seattle Mariners after the M’s acquired him in late June, well before the MLB trade deadline. While the 36-year-old struggled mightily in his 79 regular season games in Seattle by hitting just .192, he did step it up a bit in the postseason. Santana had two doubles, a home run, and four RBI in five playoff games for the Mariners last year.
The veteran slugger’s best season came in 2019 with the then-Cleveland Indians. Santana hit a career-best .281 while also setting personal highs in home runs with 34 and RBI with 93. While Pittsburgh is getting the former Phillie at the tail end of his career, he could still provide some pop for the light-hitting Pirates in the middle of the lineup
FanDuel Sportsbook has the Bucs tied for the worst World Series odds in baseball at +15000 for next season.
