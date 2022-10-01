Charlie Morton Signs Extension With Atlanta Braves
George Kurtz
Charlie Morton has signed a one-year contract extension with the Atlanta Braves, MLBTradeRumors.com reports.
That extension will pay Morton $20 million next season and includes a $20 million club option for the 2024 season. The Braves already had a $20 million team option for next season, but by signing Morton to an extension, rather than just exercising that option, they were able to get the team option for the 2024 season as well.
Morton was coming off a broken right leg, suffered during the World Series last season to start this campaign, and hasn’t pitched up to his capabilities. Morton has a 4.29 ERA and 1.20 WHIP, along with 200 strikeouts in 167.2 innings pitched over 30 starts. Morton is next scheduled to start Sunday night versus the New York Mets in a series that could determine who will win the National League East and thus get a first-round bye.
On Saturday, the Braves will have Kyle Wright on the mound while the Mets counter with Max Scherzer. The Braves are -176 (+1.5) on the run line and +100 on the money line, with an over/under of seven, over (-124), and under (+102). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.