Chicago Cubs C Willson Contreras Back in the Starting Lineup

Contreras had been dealing with an ankle sprain that had kept him off the field since Monday. Contreras went 0-4 with a run scored as the Cubs defeated the Brewers 4-3 in 10 innings. Contreras has had a solid season for the Cubs with 20 home runs, 52 RBI, and 61 runs while batting .248 in 102 games.
It was a bit of a shock that Contreras remained with the Cubs past the trade deadline. Most assumed he would be on his way, maybe to the New York Mets or possibly even the San Diego Padres. Perhaps the asking price was too high.
The Cubs have been a thorn in the side of the Brewers of late as they have defeated Milwaukee three of the last four times they have met over the past eight days. The Cubs will have Drew Smyly on the hill Saturday, and Brandon Woodruff of the Brewers will oppose him. The Cubs are -130 (+1.5) on the run line and +166 on the money line, with an over/under of eight, over (-104), and under (-118). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
