Chicago Cubs Place Shortstop Nico Hoerner on 10-Day IL

Things could get worse for the Chicago Cubs before they get better. The team has struggled out of the gate, going 12-20 through the first six weeks of the season, falling to fourth in the NL Central. They’ll have to navigate the next couple of series without their starting shortstop Nico Hoerner, who was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right ankle sprain.

As noted by Meghan Montemurro, the injury occurred against the San Diego Padres when Hoener collided with the second base umpire.

Nico Hoerner has been put on the 10-day IL with a right ankle sprain. Andrelton Simmons has been activated from the IL. Hoerner's IL move is retroactive to Thursday. The injury occurred when he collided with the 2B ump Tuesday in San Diego. — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) May 15, 2022

Hoerner’s early-season performance is on par with his four-year norms. The 25-year-old has an on-base plus slugging percentage of .689, just a few points below his career average of .692. However, the Cubs are featuring Hoener more prominently in the lineup, leaving him just six runs batted in shy of his previous high of 17.

Chicago has turned shortstop duties over to Ildemaro Vargas. Vargas has started all three games for the Cubs with Hoerner unavailable.

Hoerner’s absence could be contributing to the betting market fading the Cubbies against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The line at FanDuel Sportsbook is drifting away from Chicago, with the Cubs currently priced as +108 underdogs.