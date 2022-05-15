Chicago Cubs Place Shortstop Nico Hoerner on 10-Day IL
Grant White
Things could get worse for the Chicago Cubs before they get better. The team has struggled out of the gate, going 12-20 through the first six weeks of the season, falling to fourth in the NL Central. They’ll have to navigate the next couple of series without their starting shortstop Nico Hoerner, who was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right ankle sprain.
As noted by Meghan Montemurro, the injury occurred against the San Diego Padres when Hoener collided with the second base umpire.
Nico Hoerner has been put on the 10-day IL with a right ankle sprain.
Andrelton Simmons has been activated from the IL.
Hoerner's IL move is retroactive to Thursday. The injury occurred when he collided with the 2B ump Tuesday in San Diego.
Hoerner’s early-season performance is on par with his four-year norms. The 25-year-old has an on-base plus slugging percentage of .689, just a few points below his career average of .692. However, the Cubs are featuring Hoener more prominently in the lineup, leaving him just six runs batted in shy of his previous high of 17.
Chicago has turned shortstop duties over to Ildemaro Vargas. Vargas has started all three games for the Cubs with Hoerner unavailable.
Hoerner’s absence could be contributing to the betting market fading the Cubbies against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The line at FanDuel Sportsbook is drifting away from Chicago, with the Cubs currently priced as +108 underdogs.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.