Chicago Cubs Place SP Kyle Hendricks on 15-Day IL

According to Chicago Cubs insider Gordon Wittenmyer, the team has placed starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks on the 15-day injured list with a right shoulder strain. A corresponding roster move will be announced later today.
Not surprisingly, Hendricks goes on IL with shoulder strain. Awaiting corresponding move.
Hendricks left Tuesday’s 8-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers after experiencing soreness in his throwing shoulder. The 32-year-old lasted three innings, allowing two earned runs on two hits.
Speaking postgame, Hendricks said, “No point in pushing it. It’s not something that’s so bad that it’s going to get out of control, but it’s just not great. Something I’ve definitely got to get checked out to see what it’s all about.”
No timetable has been given for the California native’s return.
Before the injury, Hendricks had a 4-6 record, a 4.80 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, and a 66/24 strikeout to walk ratio across 16 starts (84 1/3 IP).
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Cubs at +225 on the moneyline ahead of Wednesday afternoon’s contest against the Brewers.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.