Chicago White Sox Announce 4 Roster Moves

According to MLB.com, the Chicago White Sox (23-23) have announced four roster moves ahead of Tuesday’s series opener against the Toronto Blue Jays (27-20):

Placed RHPs Dylan Cease and Kendall Graveman on the Restricted List

Recalled RHP Kyle Crick from Class AAA Charlotte

Placed LHP Dallas Keuchel on waivers for the purpose of granting his unconditional release

The biggest names are, of course, Cease and Graveman, two important right-handers who appear not to have the required vaccination status to play in Canada. Cease has gotten off to a strong start in the early going, leading all qualified pitchers in strikeouts per 9.0 IP (12.75) while sitting second in the majors in K’s with 76. Meanwhile, Graveman, who started his career with the Blue Jays, has compiled a 2.78 ERA with 19 strikeouts, two saves, and ten holds over 22.2 IP.

As for Keuchel, the former AL Cy Young Award winner ends his White Sox career with an ugly 7.88 ERA across eight starts.

