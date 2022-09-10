Chicago White Sox C Yasmani Grandal Out of Friday's Lineup

Yasmani Grandal wasn’t in the starting lineup for the Chicago White Sox on Friday, Daryl Van Schowen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Yasmani Grandal is experiencing back tightness today. Is available off bench, Cairo said. Zavala making third straight start behind the plate. — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) September 9, 2022

This marks the third straight start that Grandal has missed due to back tightness. The good news is that Grandal was able to pinch hit, drawing a walk. The fact he was able to bat does give some hope that he might be able to rejoin the lineup Saturday afternoon.

Luis Robert was also on the shelf Friday as he missed his third straight game due to a bruised left hand. It is unknown if Robert will be able to play Saturday as well.