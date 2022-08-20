Chicago White Sox Eloy Jimenez Forced to Leave Game Early

Jimenez had to leave the game during his eighth-inning at-bat. He injured his knee while swinging and couldn’t finish his AB. Manager Tony LaRussa stated after the game that Jimenez is day to day.
This has been a trying season for Jimenez, who once again has missed a good portion of the season due to injury. When healthy, Jimenez produces top numbers, but his greatest ability is undoubtedly not availability. Jimenez missed about 100 games last season due to injury and could miss around half the season this year due to injury. This has been a rough season for the Sox as it seems everyone on their team has been injured at one point. Still, through all the injuries, they are only 3.5 games behind the Cleveland Guardians for first place in the American League Central and only three games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for the final wild-card spot in the AL.
The White Sox will look to even up their series versus the Guardians on Saturday and cut that lead to 2.5 games. The Sox will throw Johnny Cueto at the Guardians, who will go with their ace, Shane Bieber. The White Sox are -140 (+1.5) on the run line and +154 on the money line, with an over/under of 7.5, over (-105), and under (-115). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.