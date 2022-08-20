Chicago White Sox Eloy Jimenez Forced to Leave Game Early

On Friday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports that Eloy Jimenez was forced to leave the game early for the Chicago White Sox.

Tony La Russa said Eloy Jiménez twisted his right knee on a swing. He said he might not play tomorrow but is optimistic that it’s manageable. Consider him day to day. — James Fegan (@JRFegan) August 20, 2022

Jimenez had to leave the game during his eighth-inning at-bat. He injured his knee while swinging and couldn’t finish his AB. Manager Tony LaRussa stated after the game that Jimenez is day to day.

This has been a trying season for Jimenez, who once again has missed a good portion of the season due to injury. When healthy, Jimenez produces top numbers, but his greatest ability is undoubtedly not availability. Jimenez missed about 100 games last season due to injury and could miss around half the season this year due to injury. This has been a rough season for the Sox as it seems everyone on their team has been injured at one point. Still, through all the injuries, they are only 3.5 games behind the Cleveland Guardians for first place in the American League Central and only three games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for the final wild-card spot in the AL.

The White Sox will look to even up their series versus the Guardians on Saturday and cut that lead to 2.5 games. The Sox will throw Johnny Cueto at the Guardians, who will go with their ace, Shane Bieber. The White Sox are -140 (+1.5) on the run line and +154 on the money line, with an over/under of 7.5, over (-105), and under (-115). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.