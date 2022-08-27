Chicago White Sox Luis Robert Not Expected to Play This Weekend

Luis Robert won’t play for the Chicago White Sox until Tuesday at the earliest, Scot Gregor of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

Sounds like Luis Robert (wrist) will sit out weekend series vs. Diamondbacks and possibly be back Tuesday. Yoan Moncada (hamstring) out tonight, might return Saturday. — Scot Gregor (@scotgregor) August 26, 2022

Robert is dealing with a wrist injury that the Sox hope will take a couple of days to heal. This may be wishful thinking, as Robert missed seven games with the same injury earlier this month before suffering what looks like a reinjury. This is just another in what seems to be nonstop injuries for the White Sox this season. Eloy Jimenez, Tim Anderson, Yoan Moncada, Yasmani Grandal, Lucas Giolito, and Lance Lynn are just some of the players who have suffered injuries for the Sox this season. Some might say it’s a minor miracle that they are even sniffing a playoff spot this year.

The aforementioned Jimenez had to leave the game early Friday with a right leg injury. It just never stops for the White Sox.