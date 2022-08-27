Chicago White Sox Luis Robert Not Expected to Play This Weekend

Robert is dealing with a wrist injury that the Sox hope will take a couple of days to heal. This may be wishful thinking, as Robert missed seven games with the same injury earlier this month before suffering what looks like a reinjury. This is just another in what seems to be nonstop injuries for the White Sox this season. Eloy Jimenez, Tim Anderson, Yoan Moncada, Yasmani Grandal, Lucas Giolito, and Lance Lynn are just some of the players who have suffered injuries for the Sox this season. Some might say it’s a minor miracle that they are even sniffing a playoff spot this year.
The aforementioned Jimenez had to leave the game early Friday with a right leg injury. It just never stops for the White Sox.
The Sox will look to even up their weekend series versus the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday. They will start Davis Martin while the Dbacks will have Merrill Kelly toe the slab. The White Sox are -172 (+1.5) on the run line and +100 on the money line, with an over/under of eight, over (-108), and under (-112). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
